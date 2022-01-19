Decades apart, a Greensboro man and his son both die by gunfire. Both cases are unsolved.

But time wasn't on his side. He was later shot in broad daylight with lots of people nearby, according to police at the time, when a green car slowed to the curb and someone said something out of the window before gunshots rang out.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The why of it was the harder question for Detective Dave Spagnola, because everybody more or less knew who shot Gus Brown, Ahearn wrote.

"They dropped the charges against an Eastside drug dealer after a key witness developed amnesia. Or decided there was no future in telling the truth.

"As for the motive — you could take your pick. One was a turf war between Southside crack dealers and an east side operation shot up days earlier.

"Another story centered on the leather jacket (Mouse) wore the day he died — in this version, he loaned it to a friend while they washed cars. Had the shooter mistaken (Mouse) for the man who borrowed the coat?"

The son was born that October.