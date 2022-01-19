Decades apart, a Greensboro man and his son both die by gunfire. Both cases are unsolved.

GREENSBORO — The father died before the son was born, but 23 years later police now have to solve the homicides of both Gustav Sidney Brown III and Gustav Sidney Brown IV.
Gustav Sidney Brown III, called "Mouse" because of his size, was shot where he stood in broad daylight on Reid Street in front of a suspected drug house in 1999 after a car pulled up to him and gunshots rang out. He was 23.
Gustav Sidney Brown IV, his son, died the first Monday of this year, when someone fired multiple gunshots into the car the 22-year-old was in on Jan. 3, killing him and 20-year-old Autumn Samaria Miller almost instantly.
Police don't think by any stretch of the imagination that the two cases are connected, but it doesn't change the fact that they both died in their early 20s and are now considered unsolved father and son homicides decades apart.
"At this point, we don’t have any updates," Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said of both cases. "Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers."
Members of the Brown family declined to speak about the father and son deaths.
In a 1999 profile of the elder Brown's death on March 26, 1999, News & Record columnist Lorraine Ahearn wrote that he was preparing to leave the drug life behind.
But time wasn't on his side. He was later shot in broad daylight with lots of people nearby, according to police at the time, when a green car slowed to the curb and someone said something out of the window before gunshots rang out.
He died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The why of it was the harder question for Detective Dave Spagnola, because everybody more or less knew who shot Gus Brown, Ahearn wrote.
"They dropped the charges against an Eastside drug dealer after a key witness developed amnesia. Or decided there was no future in telling the truth.
"As for the motive — you could take your pick. One was a turf war between Southside crack dealers and an east side operation shot up days earlier.
"Another story centered on the leather jacket (Mouse) wore the day he died — in this version, he loaned it to a friend while they washed cars. Had the shooter mistaken (Mouse) for the man who borrowed the coat?"
The son was born that October.
The early morning shooting this year that claimed his life took place shortly after midnight on Jan. 3. Police were responding to a call about gunshots at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway, part of an apartment community, when they found the two people who had been shot. Both later died of their injuries.
Investigators have released few details about either victim and it is unclear where they were going or why they were on Drawbridge Parkway.
Miller was a young mother.
Gustav Sidney Brown IV did not have children of his own.
He has been laid to rest in a cemetery plot beside his father.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send tips via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
