GREENSBORO — An N.C. A&T freshman is the second teenager shot to death in the city since last weekend.
Deja Rae Reaves, 18, of Chicago died Tuesday night, according to the university.
Greensboro police said Wednesday that a second victim — a 20-year-old female — was treated at a local hospital and released. Investigators do not believe the women were the intended targets.
Reaves was a student in A&T's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
"Her untimely death is a tremendous loss to the university community," the university shared in a message Tuesday night to students and staff. "Our heartfelt prayers, condolences and thoughts are with her family, friends and professors."
The other victim didn't attend the university, according to A&T.
Greensboro police responded to the incident just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Sullivan Street. Additional details were not immediately available.
Reaves' death marks the city's 18th homicide in 2023 — and the second time in less than a week that a bullet has taken the life of a teenager.
Just last weekend, 17-year-old Ariyonna Fountain was fatally shot shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ogden Street. Officers found her on the home's front porch with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Witnesses said a group of young people were gathered at the home when "an unknown number of suspects" fired toward the gathering before running away from the scene, police said.
Known as "Ari" by family and friends, the teenager attended Grimsley High.
"She was a very good girl. That's why it's so devastating," Lane Simmons said Wednesday during a telephone interview from his Connecticut home.
As her godparents, Simmons said he and his wife kept in close contact with the teenager, who visited in recent months with family.
"She was an amazing vocalist just like her mom," said Simmons as he recalled playing the piano for various tunes they enjoyed singing.
Simmons, who has an 8-year-old daughter, said he hopes the community avoids becoming numb to these "senseless" killings.
"We just really have to protect our children and do what we can."
