Witnesses said a group of young people were gathered at the home when "an unknown number of suspects" fired toward the gathering before running away from the scene, police said.

Known as "Ari" by family and friends, the teenager attended Grimsley High.

"She was a very good girl. That's why it's so devastating," Lane Simmons said Wednesday during a telephone interview from his Connecticut home.

As her godparents, Simmons said he and his wife kept in close contact with the teenager, who visited in recent months with family.

"She was an amazing vocalist just like her mom," said Simmons as he recalled playing the piano for various tunes they enjoyed singing.

Simmons, who has an 8-year-old daughter, said he hopes the community avoids becoming numb to these "senseless" killings.

"We just really have to protect our children and do what we can."