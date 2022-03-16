 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Deputies: Burlington teen fired shot at his grandmother from high-powered rifle during assault

  • 0
Church, Noah 3-16-22.png

Noah C. Church

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

BURLINGTON — Authorities say a teenager faces multiple charges after he assaulted his grandmother and fired a shot toward her from a high-powered rifle.

At 5:17 p.m. Monday, Alamance County sheriff's deputies arrived at a home in the 3700 block of Clapp Mill Road to see Noah Chandler Church, 19, assaulting his grandmother in the front yard, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies stopped the assault and detained the teenager. The victim suffered minor injuries, according to the news release.

During the investigation, deputies say they learned Church had fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle in the direction of his grandmother, who was not struck by the gunfire.

Church was arrested and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female, according to the news release.

People are also reading…

He has a $50,000 secured bond.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Kyiv car mechanics converting captured Russian weapons for Ukraine’s troops

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert