BURLINGTON — Deputies say they have arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting at an occupied home after he knocked on the door while wearing a mask.

Jacob Tyler Ward is charged with attempted first-degree burglary and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 4 to a report of a possible home invasion in the 400 block of Glen Raven Road. The resident told authorities that they heard knocking, opened the door and saw someone wearing a mask and waving a pistol.

The resident immediately closed the door, ran to the bedroom and heard three gunshots outside. Deputies discovered three rounds had struck the home.

No one was injured.

The resident identified the shooter as Ward, who deputies said was recently apprehended and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.