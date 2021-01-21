Deputies search for man accused of assault, breaking into home and stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Randolph, Davidson counties

Authorities are searching for a man accused in an assault who broke into a house, stole a car at gunpoint and attempted to lock the victim in a bedroom, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are warning people not to approach Dustin Diehl, who was involved in two separate wrecks during chases related to the incidents, the sheriff's office said.

The search for Diehl began near Denton on Wednesday afternoon, after Davidson County sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call on Cabin Creek Road at about 4:50 p.m.

Diehl, who authorities said was armed with a pistol during the assault, fled the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by Davidson County deputies, according to the release. The pursuit continued into Randolph County where Diehl wrecked the vehicle near the area of Gopher Woods Road and Old N.C. 49.

Diehl then fled into a wooded area on foot. He was seen by a resident running from a barn on Moore Road at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The resident called 911 and arriving deputies spotted Diehl and chased him on foot, but lost sight of him in a wooded area.