Deputies search for man accused of assault, breaking into home and stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Randolph, Davidson counties

Authorities are searching for a man accused in an assault who broke into a house, stole a car at gunpoint and attempted to lock the victim in a bedroom, according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are warning people not to approach Dustin Diehl, who was involved in two separate wrecks during chases related to the incidents, the sheriff's office said.
The search for Diehl began near Denton on Wednesday afternoon, after Davidson County sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call on Cabin Creek Road at about 4:50 p.m.
Diehl, who authorities said was armed with a pistol during the assault, fled the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by Davidson County deputies, according to the release. The pursuit continued into Randolph County where Diehl wrecked the vehicle near the area of Gopher Woods Road and Old N.C. 49.
Diehl then fled into a wooded area on foot. He was seen by a resident running from a barn on Moore Road at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The resident called 911 and arriving deputies spotted Diehl and chased him on foot, but lost sight of him in a wooded area.
Law enforcement from several agencies, along with K-9 units, searched the area. At approximately 2:50 p.m., a person matching Diehl's description broke into a home on Jackson Creek Road and attempted to lock a victim in a bedroom before stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, according to the release.
A vehicle chase ensued again, heading back into Davidson County and the area of Wednesday's incident on Cabin Creek Road. The suspect, who police believe is Diehl, wrecked the vehicle and fled again on foot.
Anyone who sees Diehl is asked to call 911.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Davidson County in the search.
Warrants for arrest were issued for Diehl and charges include: felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle; driving while license revoked-not impaired revoked; speeding; reckless driving wanton disregard; resisting public officer; fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light; misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property; felony conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon; felony robbery with a dangerous weapon; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.