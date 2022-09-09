Deputies seize gambling machines, cash and a gun at two locations, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County deputies seized cash, gaming machines and a gun after executing search warrants at two locations on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants were served on businesses at 4618-A W. Market St. and 2906-A Liberty Road, the release said.

Deputies seized 18 gaming central processing units (CPUs), one handgun and $29,664 in cash at the Market Street location.

Daytona Leak and Weshad Arnold were both charged with misdemeanor gambling, misdemeanor operating video gaming machine and felony operating five or more video gaming machines, according to the release. Clinton Haywood was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies seized 71 gaming CPUs and $19,048.00 in cash at the Liberty Road location. Charges are pending against the owners of the business for misdemeanor gambling, misdemeanor operating video gaming machine and felony operating five or more video gaming machines, according to the release. The sheriff's office did not name the owners, citing the criminal investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this matter is asked to contact Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.