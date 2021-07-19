Detention officer assaulted by Greensboro jail inmate remains unconscious, sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A detention officer has not regained consciousness after being assaulted by an inmate at the Greensboro jail Thursday night, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

At about 10:30 p.m., Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, was attacked by a 21-year-old inmate while on duty in an inmate housing pod, according to the sheriff's office.

Inmate Elijah J. Evans approached a desk Kaminsky was seated behind. After a brief conversation, Evans moved behind the desk and struck Kaminsky with his fist, knocking him to the floor and leaving him unconscious, the sheriff's office said.

Kaminsky’s supervisor in a neighboring room saw the attack and entered the pod to remove Evans, the sheriff's office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office said Kaminsky was transported to a local hospital where he has remained intubated and unconscious for the past four days in the intensive care unit.

Evans, who has been in custody since June 2 on robbery and assault charges, remains in jail.