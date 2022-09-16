'Disappear the women closest to you': Former Greensboro businessman will serve extra time for threat to judge

Prosecutors convinced a jury that Kowalewski misused about $16 million of his investors’ money, ultimately costing them about $8 million in losses on such purchases as a $4 million beach house in Pawleys Island, S.C., for his personal use.

Before his business was flagged for misconduct by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a 2011 investigation that ultimately led to the criminal charges, Kowalewski was known better locally as a high school basketball coach.

He coached Northern Guilford to the NCHSAA Class 3-A boys basketball championship in 2009, but the Nighthawks were stripped of the title two months later after a school board investigation showed that two players on the team lived outside the school’s residency zone.

Guilford County Schools did not renew Kowalewski’s coaching contract after his team forfeited the title.

He went on to coach at Oak Ridge Military Academy before resigning in mid-2011 as the SEC’s investigation and a civil lawsuit gained traction.