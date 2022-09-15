District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

GREENSBORO — Marcus Shields, appointed a District Court judge in 2018 and elected to the bench by Guilford County voters in 2020, has returned to private practice two years before the end of his term.

The current president of the Greensboro Bar Association and North Carolina Central University law school graduate started practice at the firm Ellis & Winters this week. Before being appointed in 2018 by Gov. Roy Cooper to fill the unexpired term of Avery Crump, Guilford County's current district attorney, Shields served as a local public defender.

In replacing Shields, Cooper's office said he is awaiting input from the local bar, which can nominate up to five candidates for him to consider.

The 35-year-old Shields says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent could not be reached for comment.

"I had weighed accepting an offer for a few months," Shields said on Wednesday. "Ultimately, the firm made an offer that I couldn’t refuse."

He said the timing wasn't unusual.

"I left at a time when someone could be appointed and make a reputation before they had to run for office," Shields said.

His term ends in December 2024.

Earlier this year Shields was named in the 2022 40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans in the Triad by the Black Business Ink publication. He has served as an adjunct professor at the Elon University School of Law.

"Being in state government for nine years was the best experience of my career just because you impact so many people on a daily basis," Shields said of being on the bench and as a public defender.

He was turning 31 when he started hearing cases. Being in private practice, he says, allows him to be more creative in his advocacy for people. Shields worked for the nonprofit North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services early in his career.

"I never saw being on the bench, ultimately, an end game for me," Shields said. "I felt as though I had more to give in a different way."