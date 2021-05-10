Do you know this woman? Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is seeking help identifying her

GREENSBORO — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help with identifying this woman in connection with a larceny case. The woman is suspected of shoplifting a computer from a local store, according to a poster released by Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who can identify this woman, or who has information about this incident, is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.