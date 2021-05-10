 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Do you know this woman? Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is seeking help identifying her
0 comments
top story

Do you know this woman? Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is seeking help identifying her

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect in larceny

Authorities are seeking the identity of this woman.

 Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help with identifying this woman in connection with a larceny case. The woman is suspected of shoplifting a computer from a local store, according to a poster released by Crime Stoppers.  

Anyone who can identify this woman, or who has information about this incident, is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.

wanted poster.jpg

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juvenile driving a car stolen in Greensboro caused a two-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem, police say
Crime

Juvenile driving a car stolen in Greensboro caused a two-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police say that a juvenile driving a stolen car caused a traffic crash on University Parkway on Saturday. Police said the juvenile was trying to do a U-Turn on University Parkway, failed to yield and crashed into another car that was traveling south on University Parkway. The driver and passenger of the second car and the passenger in the juvenile's car were injured. 

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting
Crime

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting

Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, also of Greensboro.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News