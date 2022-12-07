Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Greensboro pedestrian

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified and charged a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Joseph Craig Shelton, 42, of Greensboro is charged in the death of Jerry Martin McBride.

McBride, 67, of Greensboro was struck by a vehicle while walking on the 2900 block of North Church Street on Nov. 25. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he died the next day, police said.

Police found a black 2002 Saturn L200 south of the collision location, but the driver fled before officers arrived.

Shelton is charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without registration or insurance and operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag.