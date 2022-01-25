 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver arrested on weapon and drug charges after Randolph deputy spots damaged vehicle, authorities say
Driver arrested on weapon and drug charges after Randolph deputy spots damaged vehicle, authorities say

Abraham Arzate Penaloza

Abraham Arzate Penaloza

 Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Provided

LIBERTY — A Randolph County sheriff's deputy stopped to check on a driver parked under a bridge Sunday and, during a search, found a handgun, paraphernalia, metallic knuckles and methamphetamine, authorities said.

The vehicle driven by Abraham Arzate Penaloza, 35, had heavy front end damage and was parked under the 421 bridge on Old 421. Penaloza told the deputy he had hit a tree prior to stopping under the bridge and was waiting on a tow truck, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

During a subsequent search, Penaloza was placed under arrest and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center on weapons and drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, the news release stated.

Penaloza was issued a secured bond of $50,000.

