Driver arrested on weapon and drug charges after Randolph deputy spots damaged vehicle, authorities say

LIBERTY — A Randolph County sheriff's deputy stopped to check on a driver parked under a bridge Sunday and, during a search, found a handgun, paraphernalia, metallic knuckles and methamphetamine, authorities said.

The vehicle driven by Abraham Arzate Penaloza, 35, had heavy front end damage and was parked under the 421 bridge on Old 421. Penaloza told the deputy he had hit a tree prior to stopping under the bridge and was waiting on a tow truck, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.