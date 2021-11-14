Driver dies in wrong-way crash on U.S. 29 in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN — A wrong-way driver died in a head-on collision on U.S. 29 near River Road early Sunday, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers respond to the Guilford County crash at 5:34 a.m.

De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville, was southbound in a Kia Optima in a northbound lane of U.S. 29, according to the release. The Kia struck a northbound Toyota Avalon. Welch died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota, Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, suffered minor injuries but did not require transportation to a hospital, according to the release.

Pratt was arrested for driving while impaired and taken to the Guilford County jail in Greensboro, the Highway Patrol said.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation. Troopers cleared the scene at 9:06 a.m.