Drug, weapons charges result from search of suspicious vehicle in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Three were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after the vehicle they were in piqued the interest of police officers, according to a release from High Point police.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers noted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of In-Town Suites, 2860 N. Main St.

Antonio Gaither, 27, Gregg Slaughter, 38, and Sabra Mojica, 19, occupied the silver Kia Sorento, according to the release.

Officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants. While conducting the search, Gaither ignored commands to remain in the vehicle and removed a backpack from it, police said. Gaither attempted to hide the backpack and fled on foot, according to the release. He was located and arrested within the perimeter established by responding officers.

Police found approximately 70 grams of heroin, 62 grams of methamphetamine and a Taurus 9mm handgun in the backpack, police said.

Gaither was charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony carrying a concealed gun, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and other lesser charges, according to the release. Gaither was being held at the High Point jail under a gun hold.

Mojica and Slaughter were issued citations for simple possession Schedule VI and possession of marijuana (up to a half ounce) respectively.

