Dump truck stolen by escaped inmate found in Randleman, authorities say

ASHEBORO — Authorities found the dump truck stolen by an inmate Thursday in Randleman Friday morning, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

About 8:30 a.m., a Randleman police officer found the unattended 1994 Chevrolet 3500 dump truck in the area of North Main Street and New Salem Road. The N.C Department of Corrections is on scene investigating, according to the sheriff's office.

Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, left a work detail Thursday in Laurinburg where he was on work release, the sheriff's office said. Laurinburg is about 75 miles south of Asheboro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mundy is accused of stealing the dump truck.

On Thursday, Mundy was seen about 3:30 p.m. on White Oak Street and later on Buffalo Ford Road, both in Asheboro. He was driving a white, single cab Chevrolet truck, possibly a 1999-2003 model, with a black flat bed and side racks, the sheriff's office said. The truck is also believed to be stolen.

Mundy is serving a more than 28-year prison sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who sees him should call 911, authorities said.

Mundy is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and green pants when he escaped, but may be in a white T-shirt and ball cap, the sheriff's office said.