 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Durham man faces charges in downtown Greensboro graffiti vandalism

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Police say a Durham man was one of two people who vandalized eight downtown Greensboro buildings with graffiti last week.

Surveillance images from the vandalized businesses and a Crime Stoppers tip led to one of two suspects being identified, Greensboro police said Thursday in a news release.

Jesse Dillon Boutchyard, 36, faces charges of willful and wanton injury to real property, police said. Durham police officers have tried to serve the arrest warrants but have not been able to, Greensboro police said.

Officers patrolling downtown around 6 a.m. July 27 discovered the vandalism. Investigators determined that two people began walking north along North Elm Street about 3 a.m. and vandalized eight businesses from McGee Street to Fisher Avenue.

Durham’s Crime Stoppers is seeking help identifying the female involved in the vandalism. Tips can be made by calling 919-683-1200.

People are also reading…

The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers number is 336-373-1000.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is doing better than it has in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert