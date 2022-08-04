Durham man faces charges in downtown Greensboro graffiti vandalism

GREENSBORO — Police say a Durham man was one of two people who vandalized eight downtown Greensboro buildings with graffiti last week.

Surveillance images from the vandalized businesses and a Crime Stoppers tip led to one of two suspects being identified, Greensboro police said Thursday in a news release.

Jesse Dillon Boutchyard, 36, faces charges of willful and wanton injury to real property, police said. Durham police officers have tried to serve the arrest warrants but have not been able to, Greensboro police said.

Officers patrolling downtown around 6 a.m. July 27 discovered the vandalism. Investigators determined that two people began walking north along North Elm Street about 3 a.m. and vandalized eight businesses from McGee Street to Fisher Avenue.

Durham’s Crime Stoppers is seeking help identifying the female involved in the vandalism. Tips can be made by calling 919-683-1200.

The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers number is 336-373-1000.