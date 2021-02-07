Early Sunday shooting in Greenboro leaves 2 dead, police say

GREENSBORO — Two men found shot early Sunday have died, police say.

Officers responding about 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Dana Place found two men injured, police said in a news release. Authorities said about 11:10 a.m. that both men had died and the shootings were now being investigated as homicides.

Police identified the victims as 28-year-old Reginald Washington and 36-year-old Mark Anthony Smith Jr., both of Greensboro.

Police said their families have been notified.

No further information, including a possible motive or suspect, was released.

It marks the fourth shooting where someone was injured and second with fatalities reported by police in the past 24 hours. Mario Andretti Dorsett, 29, of Greensboro was found shot about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Brighton Street. He later died from his injuries, police said early Sunday.

Police also responded to a shooting about 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Market Street that left one person injured and another about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Windhill Court where one person was injured. In those shootings, police said the victims had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.