Elon man, 22, jailed after authorities say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to Twitter

ELON — A 22-year-old man faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to Twitter.

Noah Ryan King was arrested and charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 24 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. King was jailed on a $70,000 secure bond.

Beginning in November 2021, investigators from the sheriff's office received a cyber tip about someone uploading the material to Twitter. They discovered it was uploaded from a residence in the 1300 block of North NC Highway 87 in Elon, according to the news release.

Investigators seized electronic devices from the residence Feb. 23 with a search warrant. After conducting forensic examinations of the devices, it was discovered that King had uploaded the files to Twitter, authorities said.

The news release also said King is a suspect in two other investigations resulting from cyber tips in 2020.