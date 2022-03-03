 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elon man, 22, jailed after authorities say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to Twitter
0 Comments
top story

Elon man, 22, jailed after authorities say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to Twitter

  • 0
Noah Ryan King.jpg

Noah Ryan King

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office Provided

ELON — A 22-year-old man faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to Twitter.

Noah Ryan King was arrested and charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 24 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. King was jailed on a $70,000 secure bond.

Beginning in November 2021, investigators from the sheriff's office received a cyber tip about someone uploading the material to Twitter. They discovered it was uploaded from a residence in the 1300 block of North NC Highway 87 in Elon, according to the news release.

Investigators seized electronic devices from the residence Feb. 23 with a search warrant. After conducting forensic examinations of the devices, it was discovered that King had uploaded the files to Twitter, authorities said.

The news release also said King is a suspect in two other investigations resulting from cyber tips in 2020.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Emotional video shows Ukrainian refugee reuniting with friend in Germany

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert