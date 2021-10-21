Escaped inmate who stole dump truck may be in Asheboro area, authorities say

Authorities say an inmate who stole a dump truck Thursday may be in the Asheboro area and should be considered dangerous.

Richard Alexander Mundy, 53, left a work detail Thursday in Laurinburg where he was on work release, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Laurinburg is about 75 miles south of Asheboro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mundy is accused of stealing a tan, 1994 Chevrolet 3500 dump truck with gray primer, which has not been recovered. He was seen about 3:30 p.m. on White Oak Street and later on Buffalo Ford Road, both in Asheboro. He was driving a white, single cab Chevrolet truck, possibly a 1999-2003 model, with a black flat bed and side racks, the sheriff's office said. The truck is also believed to be stolen.

Mundy is serving a more than 28-year prison sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who sees him should call 911, authorities said.

Mundy is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and green pants when he escaped, but may be in a white T-shirt and ball cap, the sheriff's office said.