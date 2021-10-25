Essential Hemp co-owner arrested over a month after Greensboro police raided his business

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kattya Castellon, who co-owns the store with Sanchez, was not charged by police, Aberle said. The store at 529 S. Elm St. remains open.

THC, the main ingredient in cannabis, comes in different forms, including delta-8, which is legal in North Carolina. Delta-8 products are among hemp stores’ bestsellers.

It’s delta-9 — the more potent, largely illegal THC — that is only permitted in hemp products if 0.3% or less is present. Delta-8 products are made from legal hemp that do not exceed the delta-9 THC limit.

Just last week, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said the investigation into Essential Hemp was active, indicating no more information about their investigation would be shared.

After more than a month had passed with no word from police, Sanchez began to suspect the testing done by police was faulty. Aberle expressed the same concerns.

Sanchez said he received his products from “reputable” supply companies, along with certifications that list the amount of delta-8, delta-9 and other compounds present in each product.

His products even arrive to him in packaging marked with QR codes. When scanned by a phone, test results of that particular batch are displayed.