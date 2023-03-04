GREENSBORO — As police continue to investigate a former teacher jailed on child sex charges, Guilford County Schools on Friday released a complete list of schools where he worked prior to his arrest one week ago.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, resigned from Page High School last Wednesday and was arrested two days later on charges of first-degree statutory rape of someone 15 years old or younger, statutory sexual offense and two counts of indecent liberties with children, according to court records.

Johnson also was investigated in February 2022 — but not charged — in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2019 at a school in High Point.

“My client wholeheartedly denies all of these allegations,” Winston-Salem attorney Harold Eustache Jr. said in a statement. “At the end of the day, the state of North Carolina will have to prove each and every element of these charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The charges against Johnson currently involve one victim, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish. An arrest warrant lists the date of the offenses as Jan. 28, 2023.

Greensboro police are trying to determine if there are additional victims, said department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri.

As of Friday, no additional charges have been filed.

In February 2022, Johnson was investigated after someone contacted High Point police to report a sexual assault they said occurred in 2019 at a school in the southern section of the city. No charges were filed and no arrests were made, and the case is categorized as “inactive,” police spokeswoman Victoria Ruvio said in an email.

What’s unclear is whether any school officials were notified that High Point police were investigating Johnson, a district employee at the time, about allegations of sexual misconduct at a school.

Guilford County school officials said in Friday’s news release that the district “followed standard procedures in hiring and vetting Mr. Johnson.”

The school district said in its news release that Johnson began working in March 2017 as a substitute teacher through April 2018 at Andrews High, Eastern Guilford High, Smith High, Mendenhall Middle, Southwest Guilford Middle, and Sternberger Elementary.

At the time, Johnson was a teacher in career and technical education between Aug. 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019 at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy in High Point. The school includes fifth through eighth grades.

From there, Johnson went to work at a charter school in Winston-Salem between August 2019 to June 30, 2022.

When Johnson left Quality Education Academy, he went to work at Page High School on Aug. 16, 2022 as a teacher working with exceptional children through Oct. 26, then began teaching career and technical education at Page until he resigned.

Information provided by the school district shows he also was an assistant coach to Page’s girls varsity basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.

Complaints filed against a professional educator licensed by the State Board of Education are not public record, according to Ryan Collins, the department’s assistant general counsel.

“If a licensee has his or her license revoked or is subject to a formal reprimand following an investigation by the State Board, that information is public and is posted on the Department of Public Instruction website,” Collins said in an email Friday.

Collins said charter schools are required to adopt a background check policy that’s consistent with the local school district in which they are located.

“If someone is merely investigated for a crime, but not formally charged,” he said, “that investigation would not necessarily show up on a background check.”