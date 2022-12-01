 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Fake 911 call falsely reported active shooter at Grimsley High this morning, Greensboro police say

  • 0
Grimsley, street view

The Grimsley High School campus in Greensboro.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the source of a fake 911 call and false report of an active shooter at Grimsley High School this morning.

The 911 call came in at 10:06 a.m. and Grimsley's school resource officer was immediately contacted on the radio to determine whether there was a threat, a Greensboro Police Department spokeswoman said.

The officer at Grimsley was able to quickly determine there was no such threat on campus, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

Multiple schools across North Carolina have reported similar fake 911 calls today, including Williams High School in Burlington, Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro and a high school in Fayetteville.

It is not immediately known if there is a connection.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC tourist's death

Mexico wants American extradited on charges in NC tourist's death

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte native who graduated from Winston-Salem State University in 2018. But on Thursday, they said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real’ threats: former top police official

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert