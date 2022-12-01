Fake 911 call falsely reported active shooter at Grimsley High this morning, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating the source of a fake 911 call and false report of an active shooter at Grimsley High School this morning.

The 911 call came in at 10:06 a.m. and Grimsley's school resource officer was immediately contacted on the radio to determine whether there was a threat, a Greensboro Police Department spokeswoman said.

The officer at Grimsley was able to quickly determine there was no such threat on campus, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

Multiple schools across North Carolina have reported similar fake 911 calls today, including Williams High School in Burlington, Wilkes Central High School in Wilkesboro and a high school in Fayetteville.

It is not immediately known if there is a connection.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.