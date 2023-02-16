GREENSBORO — Family members of 14-year-old Tron Davis are still waiting for someone to be held responsible for his death and say they should be planning for college instead of his funeral on Saturday.

Greensboro police said Davis was shot shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 — a Sunday — inside an apartment complex at 2616 North Church St. and was taken to a local hospital, where he died less than 48 hours later.

911 call for Tron Davis shooting (Listener discretion advised) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Three days after the shooting, police said they identified “persons of interest” in the homicide but have yet to release more details.

“The persons of interest have been speaking with police and we are not searching for anyone else related to this incident,” department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said in an email.

Still, as of late Wednesday afternoon, Cambareri said there were no updates and no arrests in the case.

“He’s gone,” said Davis’ aunt, Nikita Hines, during a recent telephone interview. “He was a regular 14-year-old kid. He wasn’t a thug. My nephew was not raised to become a victim of gun violence.”

On a 911 call that was obtained by the News & Record, the distraught sounds of someone wailing in the background is clear while the caller said her son was screaming that his friend — Davis — was shot in the laundry room of the apartment complex.

“Somebody just came in there and shot his friend,” the caller said.

When a dispatcher asked where the victim was struck, the caller said “in the head.”

A 'happy and easygoing kid' Three days after the shooting of Tron Davis, police said they identified “persons of interest” but have reported little else.

The shooting took place not far from where Davis lives, and his family believes he was there visiting friends. For Hines, that makes the tragedy all that more difficult to understand.

“I want them to tell the truth about what happened,” Hines said. “They have no idea how a few seconds changed everybody’s world.”

It’s also unclear who was in possession of the gun — or owns it. When asked if the firearm was recovered by police, Cambareri said Wednesday that she could not provide that information.

“I wonder: Did he see the gun? Did he know he was getting ready to be shot?” Hines said of the questions that haunt her.

In addition to charges, she feels like those responsible for her nephew’s death owe an apology to Davis and his family.

“I know an apology won’t help now,” Hines said.

She said the family, including his siblings, saw the critically-wounded teenager in the hospital prior to his death.

“They’ll never be the same,” Hines recalled. “It’s traumatizing. We have to keep reliving this.”

Hines said if the persons of interest in the case are minors as she suspects, she doesn’t understand why they wouldn’t be charged immediately.

“When you point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, you become the adult you wanted to be,” Hines said.

The tragedy marked Greensboro’s seventh homicide in 2023.

The teenager’s mother, Stephanie Scott of Greensboro, has established a GoFundMe account to assist with expenses for his funeral Saturday in Rocky Mount. That’s where Davis was born and attended school before moving to Greensboro with his mom and siblings, Ja’Quaveous Scott and Ah’riel Davis.

He was fondly called “Jr” by most of his family and had a “very bubbly personality” and “an infectious smile that captured the hearts of those he met,” the family shared in his obituary notice.

Davis, an eighth-grader at Swann Middle School, is also survived by his father, Tron Davis.

“He was a very happy and easygoing kid. He had a way of making you laugh, especially if you were feeling down,” the obituary said. “Tron enjoyed playing football and was ecstatic when he made the football team at Swann Middle School.”

Hines said she plans to support her family as they grieve and wait for updates from police. She thinks about the last time her nephew’s family saw him smiling and healthy, with his whole life seemingly ahead of him.

“No one would imagine seeing him leave the house — and then you don’t come home.”