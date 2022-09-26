 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal pedestrian accident results in charges for Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a Greensboro man with felony hit-and-run in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Pernell Winston Fulton, 60, was charged Monday in connection with the death of John Wayne Rankin, 71, of Greensboro, the release said.

At about 6 a.m. Sept. 15, Rankin was attempting to cross South Elm-Eugene Street near West Meadowview Road from east to west, outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

A 2022 Ram 1500 pickup driven by Johnny Lee Cook, 63, of Greensboro, was southbound on South Elm-Eugene in the left travel lane. The front of the Ram pickup struck Rankin, who then came to rest in the roadway, police said.

A 2019 Ford Ranger, owned by the City of Greensboro and operated by Fulton, also was southbound in the left travel lane. The Ranger pickup ran over Rankin, who was in the roadway after initially being struck. Fulton failed to remain at the scene following the collision, police said.

Rankin died at the scene from his injuries, according to the release.

Fulton, who worked as a field water account representative for the city, was terminated from his job the day after the crash, a city spokesman said in an email.

