Fatal pedestrian crash leaves Greensboro police looking for driver, vehicle
Fatal pedestrian crash leaves Greensboro police looking for driver, vehicle

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash early Sunday.

At about 3:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to the hit-and-run crash on Lanada Road near Stanley Road, the department said in a news release.

The pedestrian, whom police did not identify in the release, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the collision. Authorities are searching for a black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250. The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light and wheel well, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

