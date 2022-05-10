Fatal shooting at Walmart leads to murder charge against 20-year-old High Point man

HIGH POINT— A man was fatally shot at a Walmart store Tuesday afternoon and authorities have charged another man in the killing, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 2710 N. Main St. and found a High Point man with several gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers identified Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point as a suspect and he is being processed and charged with first-degree murder, according to the release.

No further details were released and the incident remains an active investigation, police said.

"This was an isolated incident involving only the parties identified by police," the release said. "There is no threat to the general public."

Police said the incident was unrelated to a shooting at Hanes Mall at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim in that incident did not suffer life-threatening injuries.