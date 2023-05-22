GREENSBORO — After a two-year investigation, Greensboro police have charged a man with murder in the death of his 3-month-old son.

Sterling Harrison Cummings, 33, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

On May 16, 2021, Greensboro police and Guilford County EMS responded to an address in the 4000 block of Pepperbush Drive on a medical cardiac call. Upon arrival, personnel began life-saving measures on a male infant who was in distress, police said in the news release.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police did not release the name of the infant.

The news release said the baby had been in the care of Cummings, his biological father. The child’s mother called 911 when she returned home and discovered the baby was not breathing.

Cummings provided inconsistent statements to responding officers, police said, and the scene was determined to be suspicious.

The length of the investigation was due, in part, to extensive medical and forensic processing, police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said Monday.