REIDSVILLE — Federal and local authorities acted Saturday to arrest an 18-year-old man accused of threatening to perform an act of mass violence at Reidsville High School.

Tyquan Strong of 600 Barnes St. in Reidsville is in the Rockingham County jail on a $10,000 secured bail on one felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational institution via SnapChat, a spokesman for the Reidsville Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

News of the threat came to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center which received a message about someone creating the social media account and making threats, the release said.

Strong has no criminal history, according to Reidsville Police.

The date on which the FBI and Reidsville Police first learned of the alleged threat against the school, where about 655 students attend, was not immediately available.

Rockingham County Schools dealt with another incident on Thursday when police and school officials, acting on a tip from a student, recovered a loaded handgun from a Reidsville Middle School eighth grader on the school’s campus, according to Sean Gladieux, safety and public information officer for the district.

No students or staff were harmed or threatened during the incident, which happened sometime before 1:20 p.m.

The gun was loaded with a full magazine, though police would not disclose the number of bullets it held. There was “no live round in the chamber,’’ Gladieux said Friday via email.

So far, school officials have not found any evidence that the student planned an attack of any kind at the school at 1903 Park Drive, which is home to 626 pupils in the sixth through eighth grade, the spokesman said.

The name of the minor in possession of the weapon was not provided. State juvenile laws protect the identities of young offenders.

The student, who had the gun on his person, was immediately suspended for an undisclosed amount of time, school officials said

An Reidsville Police spokesman said the investigation of Strong is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact RPD's Sgt. Lingle at 336-347-2338, or leave an anonymous tip Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.