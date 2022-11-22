FBI: Stokesdale man threatened to kill agents

An email, TikTok videos and an encounter with law enforcement landed a Stokesdale man in jail, accused of threatening to kill an FBI agent who visited his home last month.

Stephen Jike Williams, 43, also is accused of using interstate commerce to communicate a threat to injure another person.

Law enforcement began investigating Williams in September after an employee of The Good Information Foundation reported receiving a threatening email. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2021 to "increase the flow of good, factual information online to counter and rebut the spread of misinformation and disinformation."

According to the criminal complaint, Williams sent an email to the organization on Sept. 18 that read:

"You are hereby ordered by we the people under the laws of the constitution to cease and desist all defamation and slander of Maga (sic) Republicans and Donald Trump. This is Treason an act of war and we will treat you accordingly. You have till the end of the month to print a retraction whistle blow on yourself or I will shut you down personally. Lethal action will be necessary if any physical detainment is attempted when I shut you down. Leave peacefully or your children will forget who you are."

On Oct. 3, a female FBI agent and a male Guilford County deputy went to Williams' home to "conduct a knock and talk interview," according to the complaint. When they pulled into his driveway in an unmarked vehicle, Williams ran to it and shouted "Why the f*** are you on my property."

The FBI agent identified herself with her credentials and Williams became "very angry and he began yelling that the Department of Justice and the FBI hired a Russian agent to steal the election," according to the complaint. He continued screaming "Get the f*** off my property" several times.

Though the deputy identified himself, Williams was focused on the FBI agent, screaming at her through the vehicle's open window and spraying her with spittle. He called the agent a "b****" multiple times and told the deputy he should arrest her and have her executed for treason and sedition.

According to the complaint, Williams told the agent "I'm going to take you out."

Williams asked the law enforcement officers if they had a search warrant, which they did not, and he yelled for them to leave. They left without interviewing Williams.

The FBI later learned that Williams' email was in response to a TikTok video made by a social media influencer indicating The Good Information Foundation was paying influencers to post anti-Trump rhetoric. The organization told the FBI it had hired an outside agency to hire influencers to create videos "that aligned with their information and beliefs" about the former president.

The nonprofit said it received multiple emails in response to the video, but that Williams' email "was the most egregious."

The FBI also received a complaint from someone outside of North Carolina about a TikTok video that appeared to be created by Williams about his encounter with the FBI agent and deputy on Oct. 3.

In the video, which lasted two minutes and 18 seconds, Williams calls the FBI "enemy combatants" and threatens to shoot them if they come back on his property, according to the complaint.

"I'm going to kill every single one of you, stacking you up in your cars and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f****** job," he said, according to the complaint.

Williams said the FBI has "thrown us basically into World War III" and urged viewers to "shoot em on sight," according to the complaint.

Agents found three other TikTok videos during which Williams talks about his weapons training and how he "punked" the FBI, "stood them down (and) kicked them out of the yard."

In one video, the complaint indicates Williams threatened to shoot "FBI agents, CIA agents, and any federal law enforcement agent working for Joe Biden or anybody like Klaus Schwab ... Australian police, any of them." Schwab is founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, an international non-governmental lobbying organization.

In the complaint, law enforcement alleged that in his TikTok, Williams went on to question why "the CEO of Pfizer" is still breathing and threatened to shoot him in the mouth. He also criticized TikTok for promoting vaccinations, saying that the platform won't allow him to show his weapons "but they'll show you a f****** syringe that kills little kids in their sleep," according to the complaint.

Williams was arrested on Friday and was being held without bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center. According to the complaint, his TikTok account has been suspended.