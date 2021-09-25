Federal lawsuit in 2018 death of woman at Guilford jail has been dismissed

GREENSBORO — A federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the current and former Guilford County sheriffs in the 2018 death of a Greensboro woman at the county jail has been dismissed.

Court filings show the case was dismissed Thursday "without prejudice," which means it can be refiled at a later date.

Rochelle Thomas-Boyd filed the lawsuit in December in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina after her daughter died while in custody at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro.

Tasha Thomas, 33, died shortly before midnight on May 2, 2018, three days after being taken into custody. She was being held on charges of felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The medical examiner concluded Thomas died of "sepsis due to infective endocarditis" — an infection in the heart that usually affects the valves, "due to chronic injection drug use."

However, Thomas' mother suspected foul play after not being allowed to view her daughter's body. Further investigation, according to the lawsuit, revealed Thomas' nipples had been ripped off, she appeared to have unexplained bite marks and bruises on her body, some of her hair had been ripped out and she may have suffered broken bones.