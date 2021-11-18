 Skip to main content
Female suspect sought after armed robbery late Wednesday, Greensboro police say
Female suspect sought after armed robbery late Wednesday, Greensboro police say

Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday at a gas station on West Market Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the BP Family Fare in the 4700 block of West Market Street after a woman armed with a handgun entered the store at approximately 11:10 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before leaving.

The suspect was described as a white female, 30-35 years of age, medium build, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing all black clothing and a black toboggan, according to the news release.

There are no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

