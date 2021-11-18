Female suspect sought after armed robbery late Wednesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery late Wednesday at a gas station on West Market Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the BP Family Fare in the 4700 block of West Market Street after a woman armed with a handgun entered the store at approximately 11:10 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before leaving.

The suspect was described as a white female, 30-35 years of age, medium build, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing all black clothing and a black toboggan, according to the news release.

There are no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.