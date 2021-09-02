 Skip to main content
Update: Greensboro woman injured in 1 of 2 overnight shootings dies from injuries, Greensboro police say
Update: Greensboro woman injured in 1 of 2 overnight shootings dies from injuries, Greensboro police say

Updated at 10:15 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are now investigating a Perkins Street shooting as a homicide following the death of a Greensboro woman, police said in a news release. 

Yolanda D. Harrell, 46, died from her injuries, police said. 

The investigation is continuing. 

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating two shootings that occurred within several hours of each other, with the first reported a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

At 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Perkins Street and located one gunshot victim, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 12:29 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Rainbow Drive and located a male gunshot victim in stable condition, a news release said. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Additional details about the shootings were not released.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

