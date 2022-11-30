Florida man jailed in Alamance County days after fatal crash on I-40, Highway Patrol says

GRAHAM — State Highway Patrol troopers have arrested the man they say is responsible for the wrong-way crash Nov. 20 on Interstate 40 that killed a 24-year-old Durham woman.

Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, the defendant that caused the crash on I-40 in Alamance County, was released from UNC Hospital on Tuesday, arrested and taken to the Alamance County Jail in Graham, the Highway Patrol said in a news release today.

Hernandez, who is charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving, was issued a $800,000 secured bond, according to the news release.

Hernandez, 40, is scheduled to appear in Alamance County Court later today.

On Nov. 20, troopers responded to a crash just before 10:30 p.m. on I-40 near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County. Hernandez, of Okeechobee, Fla., was traveling in the wrong direction, (southbound in the northbound travel lanes of I-40) while driving a 2019 Jeep SUV, troopers said.

Hernandez struck Keir Vanessa Witherspoon's 2014 Honda Civic head-on while she was driving north on I-40. She died at the scene.

Hernandez suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Investigators believe that Hernandez was under the influence of an impairing substance at the time of the crash.