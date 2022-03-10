Former Browns Summit trooper pleads guilty to selling firearms from trunk of patrol car

A former state trooper from Browns Summit faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms — some of them decommissioned law enforcement weapons — which he often sold from the trunk of his patrol car while on duty.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday to dealing in firearms without a license, according to a release from Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 2 at the federal courthouse in Greensboro before U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Eagles. Norman also faces up to three years of supervised release and monetary penalties.

The Highway Patrol previously told a local TV station that Norman, who had been with the department since 2012, resigned the day he was arrested.

He is accused of selling some of those firearms to 33-year-old felon Tommy Lee Hudson of Reidsville, someone Norman had known since they both graduated from basic law enforcement training in 2010, the DOJ said in court documents.