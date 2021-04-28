Former Greensboro day care employee who produced, distributed child pornography sentenced to 50 years in prison

GREENSBORO — A former Greensboro day care employee who produced and distributed child pornography was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

According to court documents, Saunders used five minors at the day care facility she worked at to create sexually explicit images and videos in or about January and February 2019. Saunders engaged in hands-on sexual abuse of some of the children and sent the images and videos to an online co-conspirator with the knowledge that he planned to post them to the internet, the Department of Justice said.