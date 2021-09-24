Former Guilford County Schools employee charged with indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO — A former Guilford County Schools employee has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Connor Earp, 25, was charged Wednesday according to jail records. He was placed in the Guilford County jail on $25,000 bail, the sheriff's office said in a news release, but appeared to no longer be in the jail as of Friday evening.

Social media accounts for Earp show he was an assistant football coach at Northern Guilford High School. Earp also was a football player at Greensboro College from 2014 through 2017.

The sheriff's office did not release further details, and gave no indication of whether the victim was a student.

In a statement to WXII-Channel 12, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Earp "immediately resigned following the accusation."

She also said the district is saddened by the "unconscionable actions," of a former employee.

"The emotional and physical well-being of our students is our top priority and we will not tolerate any behavior that puts that in jeopardy," Contreras said in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's detective J. Allen at 336-641-2799 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.