Former Guilford County Schools substitute charged with statutory sex offense with a minor, police say

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a 73-year-old former schools substitute in connection with a sexual assault, authorities said Wednesday.

Richard Gene Martin

Martin

Officers arrested Richard Gene Martin of Greensboro on May 10, police said in a news release. An investigation led to charges of statutory sex offense with a minor, indecent liberties with a student, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony possession of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.

Police said Martin is a former substitute with Guilford County Schools.

He is being held on $500,000 bail at the Guilford County jail, records show.

