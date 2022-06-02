Former state trooper from Browns Summit sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison

GREENSBORO — A former state trooper from Browns Summit was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison for unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 to dealing in firearms without a license. He was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and will face three years of supervised release in addition to his prison sentence, according to a news release from Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The Highway Patrol previously told a local TV station that Norman, who had been with the department since 2012, resigned the day he was arrested in July 2021.

An affidavit attached to the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal complaint shows the monthslong investigation began with a tip from a confidential informant in January 2021 and later led to three controlled buys by the FBI.

According to the DOJ, 33-year-old felon Tommy Lee Hudson of Reidsville served as a middleman in the sale of weapons. He and Norman had known each other since they both graduated from basic law enforcement training in 2010, the DOJ said in court documents.

Hudson, who was convicted in Rockingham County in 2016 for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, offered to introduce the informant to Norman, whom he described as his source for buying ammunition and firearms, according to the affidavit.

Hudson told the informant that he’d bought “many firearms” from Norman, and he’d done so while the trooper was on duty and in uniform, according to the affidavit. Hudson also said he didn’t know of any other cop that would “sell a felon a gun.”