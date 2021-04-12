Four injured in stabbing at downtown Greensboro nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO — Four people were stabbed at a downtown nightclub Sunday night.
Officers responded to Tranquilo Bar and Restaurant, 221 S. Elm St., at about 10 p.m., according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
The victims, all of whom had injuries that were not life-threatening, were taken to a local hospital, Glenn said. It was unclear if the victims knew each other.
Police had no information about potential suspects in the case.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan took to Facebook after the incident Sunday to share her thoughts.
"Tranquilo was not very tranquil today. Reports of a possible stabbing/shots fired sent people running. It was a beautiful day in downtown Greensboro, until it wasn't," Vaughan wrote.
"This is not the first reported act of violence, in a bar or nightclub, this year. As bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed to increase capacity and people are feeling more comfortable being out again we are seeing a rise in violent acts and bad behavior," Vaughan said.
In the post, Vaughan went on to say that in December she proposed a draft of an ordinance to hold "bad actors" accountable for violent acts on or related to their premises as a way to reduce aggravated assaults and homicides.
Vaughan said she plans to move forward with proposed public hearings to get input on the ordinance from stakeholders, including business owners, promoters, patrons, law enforcement and the general public.
"We cannot turn a blind to businesses that have a history of operating in an unsafe manner," she wrote.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.