Four injured in stabbing at downtown Greensboro nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO — Four people were stabbed at a downtown nightclub Sunday night.

Officers responded to Tranquilo Bar and Restaurant, 221 S. Elm St., at about 10 p.m., according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

The victims, all of whom had injuries that were not life-threatening, were taken to a local hospital, Glenn said. It was unclear if the victims knew each other.

Police had no information about potential suspects in the case.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan took to Facebook after the incident Sunday to share her thoughts.

"Tranquilo was not very tranquil today. Reports of a possible stabbing/shots fired sent people running. It was a beautiful day in downtown Greensboro, until it wasn't," Vaughan wrote.

"This is not the first reported act of violence, in a bar or nightclub, this year. As bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed to increase capacity and people are feeling more comfortable being out again we are seeing a rise in violent acts and bad behavior," Vaughan said.