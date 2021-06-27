Four people injured at The Province apartments near UNCG, Greensboro police say

Updated 8:30 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Four people were injured in what authorities are calling an aggravated assault at The Province apartment complex, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Fulton Street, an area of apartment complex, on a call of shots fired. They found four people with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the release.
The police department indicated in its release that the incident was an aggravated assault, but did not specify that it was a shooting. A message left with the Greensboro police department spokesman was not returned.
The UNCG Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. that shots had been fired at the off-campus student housing complex.
GREENSBORO — A shooting was reported at The Province apartments near UNCG on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the university.
Spartan Alert! SHOTS FIRED 801 PROVINCE SPRING CIRCLE is ongoing. If at this location remain in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene.— UNCG Emergency Management (@ReadyUNCG) June 27, 2021
WGHP-FOX8 reported multiple victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
A message left with the Greensboro police spokesman was not immediately returned.
A later tweet by the university indicated the area is currently safe.
