Four people injured at The Province apartments near UNCG, Greensboro police say
Four people injured at The Province apartments near UNCG, Greensboro police say

Updated 8:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Four people were injured in what authorities are calling an aggravated assault at The Province apartment complex, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Fulton Street, an area of apartment complex, on a call of shots fired. They found four people with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

The police department indicated in its release that the incident was an aggravated assault, but did not specify that it was a shooting. A message left with the Greensboro police department spokesman was not returned.

The UNCG Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. that shots had been fired at the off-campus student housing complex.

Posted 7:46 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A shooting was reported at The Province apartments near UNCG on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the university.

The UNCG Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet at about 6:30 p.m. that a shots had been fired at the off-campus student housing complex in the 800 block of Province Spring Circle. 

WGHP-FOX8 reported multiple victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A message left with the Greensboro police spokesman was not immediately returned.

A later tweet by the university indicated the area is currently safe.

