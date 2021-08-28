 Skip to main content
Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say
Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro man shot Friday night has died, police say.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Friday to South Street and Randleman Road for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Officers found two people inside a vehicle who had been shot and they were taken by EMS to a local hospital.

On Saturday, police said Travon Lamont Williamson died from his injuries. The name of the second victim was not released. Police said that victim has injuries not considered to be life threatening. 

Police said they have no suspect information or other details to release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips via the P3Tips app or website.

