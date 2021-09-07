Gas station employee assaulted during robbery early Tuesday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — An employee at The Pop Shoppe was assaulted early Tuesday during a robbery, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to the gas station at 1103 Summit Ave. after a robber took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away. The news release did not say if the employee was seriously injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.