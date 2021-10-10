 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gas station robbed Sunday morning in Greensboro, police say
0 Comments
top story

Gas station robbed Sunday morning in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The Speedway at 3610 W. Wendover Ave. was robbed Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred at about 8 a.m. The suspect might have left the area on foot, according to the release.

Additional information was not immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News