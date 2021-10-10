Gas station robbed Sunday morning in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — The Speedway at 3610 W. Wendover Ave. was robbed Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred at about 8 a.m. The suspect might have left the area on foot, according to the release.
Additional information was not immediately available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
