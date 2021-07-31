Gibsonville woman faces charges in her 4-month-old child's death last year

GIBSONVILLE — A Gibsonville woman faces charges of murder and child abuse in her 4-month-old child's death nearly a year ago.

On Saturday, Gibsonville police said they procured arrest warrants against 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her child on Aug. 20, 2020.

Officers responded that day to 7289 Burlington Road, Lot 20, for a 4-month-old child who was not responsive, police said in a news release. Rescue personnel attempted CPR for over an hour, but the child died.

Police said that, due to the events surrounding the child's death as well as the condition of the home, the death was investigated as possible child abuse. The charges were determined after a lengthy investigation, in conjunction with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.