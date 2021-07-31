Gibsonville woman faces charges in her 4-month-old child's death last year

GIBSONVILLE — A Gibsonville woman faces charges of murder and child abuse in her 4-month-old child's death nearly a year ago.
On Saturday, Gibsonville police said they procured arrest warrants against 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her child on Aug. 20, 2020.
Officers responded that day to 7289 Burlington Road, Lot 20, for a 4-month-old child who was not responsive, police said in a news release. Rescue personnel attempted CPR for over an hour, but the child died.
Police said that, due to the events surrounding the child's death as well as the condition of the home, the death was investigated as possible child abuse. The charges were determined after a lengthy investigation, in conjunction with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.
About two months after the child died, police charged Harlan with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with her two children who were taken to the hospital. At that time, police said the children, both under 8 months old, were being seen for routine care but admitted to the emergency department on Oct. 15, 2020, for injuries "consistent with recent physical abuse." Police said the untreated injuries were severe and required medical attention, including surgery, but that the children were expected to be OK.