Graham man accused of stealing 18 catalytic converters, Alamance County Sheriff's Office says

A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing 18 catalytic converters, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On Dec. 6, a deputy made contact with Kevin Brown at the Shell Station on South N.C. 87. The deputy found Brown was in possession of 18 catalytic converters in the cargo area of his vehicle, according to the release.

On Dec. 7, the sheriff's office obtained warrants for Brown’s arrest under a new law that went into effect Dec. 1. Under the new law, it's illegal to be in possession of any catalytic converters unless (1) you are the registered owner of the car from which the converter came off of, or (2) you are the owner or employee of a car repair shop, car dealership or licensed salvage/metal recycling company.

The new law assumes anyone in possession of a catalytic converter for reasons other than those listed above have obtained the converter by some form of theft, direct or indirect, according to the news release.

Brown of the 6800 block of Stockard Road in Graham was arrested Friday on 18 felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was given $150,000 secured bail.

Anyone with information regarding stolen catalytic converters or individuals who are buying and selling them is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or anonymously through Alamance Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, alamancecs.org, or the P3TIPS app.