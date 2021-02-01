Graham police arrest man accused of shooting at and fighting with victim over shotgun

GRAHAM — A Timberlake man is in jail, accused of shooting at the feet of a man and then pointing the shotgun at his face early Sunday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

At 1:57 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 8000 block of McBane Mill Road. The caller told authorities the incident involved Johnny Wayne Medlin Jr., according to the release.

Medlin, 44, is accused of entering the home through a rear door without permission, then retreating to his vehicle and firing several gunshots outside, according to the release.

The victim exited the home to confront Medlin, who then got a shotgun from his vehicle and allegedly fired it at the victim’s feet, according to the release.

The victim was not hit, but Medlin then aimed the shotgun at the victim's face and the two men began fighting over the weapon, the sheriff's office said.

Medlin was later located at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus seeking treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation.

He was arrested after being medically cleared and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Medlin is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun; misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was being held on $50,000 unsecured bail.