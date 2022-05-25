UPDATE: Graham police arrest woman they say was involved in road rage shooting Tuesday night

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.) — Laila Summer McClain has turned herself in to the Graham Police Department in regards to the warrant obtained by investigators. She was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond, according to a news release from Graham police.

GRAHAM — Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old woman they say was in a road rage incident Tuesday night before shots were fired and she fled the scene.

Graham police have obtained a warrant for Laila Summer McClain, of the 700 block of Ivey Road in Graham, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

McClain was driving a dark green 2005 Toyota Camry, NC license plate JEX-8401, police said in the news release.

Officers responded to a call at 7:21 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of South Main Street and Ivey Road. The initial investigation determined there was a "road rage" incident and two vehicles pulled over near the intersection.

The driver of one vehicle exited and engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the passenger of the other vehicle. One party fired a gun. The other party suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Graham Police Department via Burlington/Graham Communications at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.