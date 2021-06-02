Grand jury chooses not to indict Davidson County detective who fatally shot an 18-year-old at a High Point funeral

There was no evidence presented that Cox Jr. was in a gang or that he discharged a weapon.

Upon reviewing the case, the decision was made to have the investigative findings of the SBI presented to the Grand Jury. Grand jury proceedings in North Carolina are not the same as in other states. 18 citizens are selected to be members of the grand jury. Grand Juries are secret in North Carolina. A grand jury is convened to hear evidence in felony cases and some misdemeanor offenses that are submitted to them by the DA’s office.

The prosecutor submits a charging document called a bill of indictment for the Grand Jury’s consideration. While the DA of the County prepares a bill of indictment, the investigating agency presents their findings to the Grand Jury body. The District Attorney is not permitted to present the case personally to the grand jury. Also, the accused person is not permitted to appear or testify before the grand jury.