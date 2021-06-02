Grand jury chooses not to indict Davidson County detective who fatally shot an 18-year-old at a High Point funeral

A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed an 18-year-old at a funeral last year won’t be criminally charged.
The news comes after months of Fredrick Cox Jr.’s family and supporters pleading for answers in his death and demanding that the State Bureau of Investigation’s findings be released to the public.
After a grand jury chose not to indict the detective who killed Cox, the family announced Wednesday that they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit.
Cox was shot four times, including twice in the back, when violence broke out at a Living Water Baptist Church funeral on Nov. 8, 2020. Mourners were leaving the service at 1300 Brentwood St. when shots were fired from two vehicles, sending people into a panic, according to High Point police.
The funeral was for 18-year-old Jonas Thompson, according to the SBI. At the request of his family, a Davidson County detective attended the funeral in plainclothes as a part of his investigation. The detective, who has since been identified by the Guilford County District Attorney’s office as Michael Shane Hill, fired his weapon at Cox because he said he saw Cox with a handgun, the SBI said.
But family members and witnesses came forward, arguing Cox did not have a weapon. They disputed claims he was involved in gang activity.
After the completion of the SBI’s investigation, findings were turned over to the Guilford County District Attorney’s office.
Those findings revealed there was no evidence to support that Cox was in a gang or had fired a weapon, the District Attorney’s office said Wednesday in a news release.
The District Attorney’s office decided to present the SBI’s findings to a grand jury. On Tuesday, the grand jury was presented with two bills of indictment on charges of voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
After hearing witness interviews and viewing the evidence, the grand jury determined there was not sufficient evidence to support criminal charges.
Family members of Cox gathered in High Point late Wednesday afternoon after the grand jury’s decision was made public. They were joined by the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a Greensboro pastor who has been vocal about his support for the Cox family. Drumwright spoke on behalf of the family’s lawyer, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who could not be present.
“The family will file a civil suit in ... the unjustifiable and wrongful death of Fred Cox,” Drumwright said.
Drumwright said the family is still seeking answers.
“Why did Fred Cox die and why will there be no charges for the officer who unjustifiably killed him?”
Here’s the entire statement from the Guilford County District Attorney’s office:
On June 1, 2021, after convening, the Guilford County High Point Grand Jury did not return a true bill of indictment in the shooting death of 18-year old Frederick Rodriquez Smith Cox, Jr..
On November 8, 2020, The High Point Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting at Living Water Baptist Church located at 1300 Brentwood Street. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Shane Hill (Det.) was at the church attending the funeral service of Jonas Tramone Thompson Jr., who was murdered approximately two weeks prior in Davidson County. Det. Hill was actively investigating the homicide of Mr. Thompson Jr., and attended the funeral at the request of the family. He informed both his supervising officers and the High Point Police Department. The High Point Police Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) after learning of Deputy Hill’s involvement.
The Guilford County District Attorney’s Office was presented with the complete investigative materials from the SBI on May 10, 2021. Those materials included, but were not limited to, all the reports prepared by law enforcement officers and crime scene investigators (CSI) participating in the investigation, the recorded interviews with witnesses and persons with knowledge, and the medical examiner’s autopsy report. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Cox Jr. died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner did not state the order in which the rounds entered Cox Jr.’s body.
There was no evidence presented that Cox Jr. was in a gang or that he discharged a weapon.
Upon reviewing the case, the decision was made to have the investigative findings of the SBI presented to the Grand Jury. Grand jury proceedings in North Carolina are not the same as in other states. 18 citizens are selected to be members of the grand jury. Grand Juries are secret in North Carolina. A grand jury is convened to hear evidence in felony cases and some misdemeanor offenses that are submitted to them by the DA’s office.
The prosecutor submits a charging document called a bill of indictment for the Grand Jury’s consideration. While the DA of the County prepares a bill of indictment, the investigating agency presents their findings to the Grand Jury body. The District Attorney is not permitted to present the case personally to the grand jury. Also, the accused person is not permitted to appear or testify before the grand jury.
Once the evidence is presented, the investigating officer leaves the room and the Grand Jury votes. They do not determine guilt or innocence, simply whether there is probable cause to sustain a charge. If 12 of the 18 members find that probable cause exists to support a charge, the foreperson then marks the indictment a true bill and submits it to the Court. The grand jury is the exclusive judge of the facts with respect to any matter before it (N.C.G.S. 15A-624). On June 1, 2021, the Grand Jury was presented with two bills of indictment for Voluntary Manslaughter and Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.
After hearing witness interviews and viewing the evidence investigated in this case, the Grand Jury returned two no true bills of indictment, finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.
