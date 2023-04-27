GREENSBORO — Police announced this morning that they have charged a woman with first-degree murder in the April 1 death of her 2-year-old granddaughter.

Rubie Charlottelette Thomas, 59, was arrested Wednesday and is also charged with felony child abuse. She is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon in Greensboro, according to online court records.

Officers responding to a medical-related call April 1 in the 400 block of Oferrell Street found a 2-year-old girl suffering from apparent cardiac arrest, police said in a news release. Life-saving efforts were started at the scene, but the child was declared dead upon arrival to a local hospital, police said.

Medical staff and detectives noted signs of potential child abuse and the police department's Family Victims Unit began their investigation. Throughout the investigation, detectives confirmed the child "suffered from non-accidental trauma while in the care of her grandmother" that day, police said in the news release.

Police have not released the child's name.