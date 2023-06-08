GREENSBORO — Police say they took one person into custody and that no one was injured in a reported "active-shooter" call at 11:41 a.m. today at the Spectrum Corporate Office on Regional Road.

Officers are still trying to determine whether any shots were fired, according to police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri. When the closest officers arrived, they saw one person outside the office who immediately raised their hands and surrendered without incident, she said.

There was a window with damage, but it was not immediately known what caused that damage or when it happened.

Police have not released any information about the suspect in custody at this time.

— This is a developing story.